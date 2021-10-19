Watch: Biker saved moments before heavy rain washes away bridge in Uttarakhand

A motorcycle rider was saved in the nick of time by alert residents of Haldwani in Uttarakhand. The biker was about to cross a bridge, which was already half washed out due to rise in water level of Gaula river following heavy rain but turned back after noise from the locals on the other side.

In a video posted on Twitter by news agency ANI, the water is seen pounding the bridge, a portion of which has been washed out. A motorcycle rider is seen on the other side of the bridge, trying to cross it with headlights on.

This is when one of the locals waves his hands and shouts alerting the bike rider not to cross the bridge which could be washed out anytime. The biker takes cue and returns to his side of the bride.

Soon after, a significant portion of the bridge is seen washing away with the water.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next few days.

The Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district has been completely blocked due to debris at seven places following incessant rains over the last 48 hours, the district administration said on Tuesday.

As a precautionary measure, the Badrinath Char Dham Yatra has been halted, and passengers en route to Badrinath Temple were stopped in safe places.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation. Dhami on Monday took a detailed review of the heavy rains in the state.

The chief minister briefed the Prime Minister about the situation and said the administration is fully alert. PM Modi assured Dhami of all necessary help to deal with the situation.