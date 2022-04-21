Home / India News / Watch: Boris Johnson visits Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar
india news

Watch: Boris Johnson visits Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar

  • The British prime minister, who landed in Ahmedabad in the morning, was welcomed by chief minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and governor Acharya Devvrat
Boris Johnson visits Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar (ANI)
Boris Johnson visits Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar (ANI)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 07:37 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

UK prime minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day visit to India, paid a visit to Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar on Thursday. Johnson, in a video, can be seen taking a walk with priests on the temple premises. The British prime minister, who landed in Ahmedabad in the morning, was welcomed by chief minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and governor Acharya Devvrat, and was given a grand welcome with traditional dance and music shows.

Also read: 'UK MPs' probe into Covid breaches should...': Boris Johnson in India

Upon arriving, Johnson met Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani in Gujarat. Tweeting a photo with the British prime minister, Adani wrote, “Honoured to host Boris Johnson, the first UK PM to visit Gujarat, at Adani HQ. Delighted to support the climate and sustainability agenda with a focus on renewables, green H2 and new energy. Will also work with UK companies to co-create defence and aerospace technologies.”

Also read: UK PM Boris Johnson comes to India with commercial deals worth 1 billion GBP

Johnson also visited Mahatma Gandhi's iconic Sabarmati Ashram where he was gifted copies of rare books, including one of the first books that was written by Gandhi but was never published - ‘Guide to London’. The prime minister also attended a programme at Gujarat biotechnology university and visited a JCB factory during his first day in India.

This is the first time a UK prime minister is visiting Gujarat. Earlier, Johnson's visit was delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
boris johnson akshardham temple
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out