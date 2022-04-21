Watch: Boris Johnson visits Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar

UK prime minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day visit to India, paid a visit to Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar on Thursday. Johnson, in a video, can be seen taking a walk with priests on the temple premises. The British prime minister, who landed in Ahmedabad in the morning, was welcomed by chief minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and governor Acharya Devvrat, and was given a grand welcome with traditional dance and music shows.

#WATCH UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar. pic.twitter.com/Ze25mLtdbi — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

Upon arriving, Johnson met Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani in Gujarat. Tweeting a photo with the British prime minister, Adani wrote, “Honoured to host Boris Johnson, the first UK PM to visit Gujarat, at Adani HQ. Delighted to support the climate and sustainability agenda with a focus on renewables, green H2 and new energy. Will also work with UK companies to co-create defence and aerospace technologies.”

Johnson also visited Mahatma Gandhi's iconic Sabarmati Ashram where he was gifted copies of rare books, including one of the first books that was written by Gandhi but was never published - ‘Guide to London’. The prime minister also attended a programme at Gujarat biotechnology university and visited a JCB factory during his first day in India.

This is the first time a UK prime minister is visiting Gujarat. Earlier, Johnson's visit was delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

