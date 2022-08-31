Watch: CM Yogi surveys flood-affected areas in Varanasi on boat

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday surveyed the flood-affected areas in Varanasi through a boat ride. In a video shared by news agency ANI, he can be seen wearing a life jacket, ferrying on a raft to monitor the situation. The chief minister will also inspect the flood-relief camps and distribute relief material.

The rising water level of the Ganga and Varuna rivers has submerged parts of Varanasi, including its famous ghats, forcing the cremation of bodies brought to the Harishchandra and Manikarnika ghats in nearby streets and on terraces.

The water level of the Ganga in Varanasi district crossed the danger mark on Saturday, affecting 28,499 people in 115 villages, news agency PTI reported.

Twenty-seven villages in the Ballia district have been affected by the rise in the water level of the Ganga river. One person has died and nearly 2.4 lakh people have been affected in Uttar Pradesh's 22 districts hit by the floods, officials said on Tuesday. Of the 1,079 affected villages, 153 have been cut off from the rest of the state.

National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed, and 26 teams of NDRF and SDRF have been pressed into action.

Floodwaters have also submerged crops on 2,300 hectares of farmland in Hamirpur, Maudah and Sarila.

