Watch | ‘Country with Modi govt on Article 370 abrogation’: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 13:38 IST

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir at the Hindustan Purvodaya 2019. He said that Article 370 scrapping will help the common man of the valley. The Law Minister also said that many of India’s laws were not applicable on the valley due to Article 370, and the Modi government has now fulfilled Sardar Patel’s dream.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 13:38 IST