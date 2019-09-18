e-paper
Wednesday, Sep 18, 2019

Watch | ‘Country with Modi govt on Article 370 abrogation’: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir at the Hindustan Purvodaya 2019.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir at the Hindustan Purvodaya 2019. He said that Article 370 scrapping will help the common man of the valley. The Law Minister also said that many of India’s laws were not applicable on the valley due to Article 370, and the Modi government has now fulfilled Sardar Patel’s dream.

