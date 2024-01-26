Watch: French Rafale jets, Legion band participate in 75th Republic Day parade

The French contingent with Rafale fighter jets flanked by a multi-role tanker transport aircraft roaring through Delhi's sky along with a 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent participated in the 75th Republic Day celebrations at a grand parade on Kartavaya Path on Friday. French Foreign Legion music band consisting of 30 musicians takes part in 75th Republic Day parade .(X/ @EmmanuelMacron)

President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the Republic Day by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya, followed by the National Anthem, and the 21 Gun Salute was presented to the President. French President Emmanuel Macron is gracing the parade as the chief guest of Republic Day 2024.

As soon as around 95-member French troop marched down the Kartavya Path, the whizzing warplanes pierced the morning sky making thousands of spectators crane their necks in wonder. A 30-member band contingent also drew attention at the grand parade. The band contingent was headed by Captain Khourda and followed by a marching contingent led by Captain Noel.

The contigent was followed by the second Infantry regiment of the French Foreign Legion comprising 90 legionnaires led by Captain Noel. The Legionnaires were seen wearing the famous 'White Cap', which can be worn only by those who successfully went through four months of hard selection tests. The best legionnaires later get promoted and wear the 'Black Cap'.

The French detachment was drawn from the French Foreign Legion, a well-known elite military corps that is open to foreigners who want to serve in the French Army. Established in 1831, it is an integral part of the French Army. At present, it has almost 9,500 officers and legionnaires.

The French president also shared the visuals of the march past on his X platform thanking India for the opportunity. "A great honor for France. Thank you, India," he said.

A total of 25 tableaux, including 16 from various States and Union territories and 9 from central government departments, participated in the Republic Day parade this year.

Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year to commemorate the day when our Constitution came into effect in 1950 and India was declared as a Republic.

It was also the second time the French armed forces participated in India's Republic Day celebrations. In 2016, French troops became the first foreign military contingent to participate in the biggest ceremonial event of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the prestigious Bastille Day Parade as the guest of honour in Paris in July 2023. The Indian Air Force's Rafale fighter jets and a tri-services marching contingent also took part in the Bastille Day parade.

"This reciprocal invitation to national day celebrations is unprecedented, and shows the deep mutual trust and unwavering friendship underpinning Indo-French ties," a French readout said on India inviting Macron to the Republic Day celebrations.

This is the also sixth time (the highest for any country) a French leader is participating in India's Republic Day Parade. It began with President Jacques Chirac in 1976, followed by Valery Giscard d'Estaing in 1980, Nicolas Sarkozy in 2008, and Francois Hollande in 2016.

