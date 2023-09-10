Watch: G20 leaders visit Rajghat in Delhi before attending Day 2 of summit

Ahead of the second day of the G20 Summit on Sunday, global leaders gathered at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi to pay their respects. Among those registering early arrivals were Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, World Bank President Ajay Banga and various other leaders and delegates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the guests who came to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and lay wreaths, despite the inclement weather. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

On Sunday, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi had forecast light to moderate intensity rain with thunderstorms continuing over Delhi and nearby areas.

Prior to commencing the second day's events at Bharat Mandapam, it is scheduled that all heads of delegations will visit Raj Ghat.

Watch G20 leaders at Rajghat

Schedule for Day 2 of the G20 Summit:

• 8:15 am to 9 am: Leaders and heads of delegations will arrive at Rajghat in individual motorcades.

• 9:00 am to 9:20 am: Leaders will lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi, accompanied by a live performance of his favourite devotional songs.

• 9:20 am: Leaders and Heads of Delegations will move to Bharat Mandapam's Leaders' Lounge.

- 9:40 am to 10:15 am: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegation at Bharat Mandapam.

• 10:15 am to 10:30 am: Tree planting ceremony at Bharat Mandapam's South Plaza.

• 10:30 am to 12:30 pm: The third session of the summit, titled 'One Future,' will take place at the venue, followed by the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.

Following their participation in the two-day G20 Leaders' Summit hosted in the national capital, most Heads of State, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, are scheduled to depart from Delhi on Sunday.

On Monday, seven G20 leaders from countries including Brazil, the African Union (represented by Comoros), Nigeria, the European Union, and Mauritius will leave Delhi. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who is on a three-day state visit to India, will also depart on Monday.