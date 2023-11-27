Watch: Golden Temple illuminated on Guru Nanak Jayanti, firecrackers light up sky

The sacred shrine Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar was illuminated on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Monday.

A devotee lights a candle at Golden Temple on Guru Nanak Jayanti, in Amritsar, on Nov. 27.(PTI)

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is a sacred festival that marks the birth anniversary of the first guru of Sikhism – Guru Nanak Dev.

It is observed annually on the full moon date of the Kartik month or Kartik Purnima. Parkash Utsav is also observed on this day.

The festival is honoured by Sikhs all across the globe with utmost love and reverence.

As per religious sources, Guru Nanak Dev was born in 1469 at Talwandi Nankana Sahib, near Lahore, Pakistan.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji laid the foundation of the Sikh religion and brought enlightenment to this world. The festival honours his life, achievements and legacy.

All his teachings are composed together to form the sacred book called Guru Granth Sahib - the central holy religious scripture of Sikhism. Guru Granth Sahib is regarded as the final, sovereign and eternal Guru. The verses preach selfless service to humanity, prosperity and social justice for all, irrespective of differences.

On this day, a 48-hour non-stop recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib, called Akhand Path, is held in the Gurudwaras.

On Saturday, around 3,000 Indian Sikhs arrived in Pakistan's Punjab province through the Wagah Border to participate in the festivities in connection with the 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The visiting pilgrims were transported to Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib by special buses where the three-day festivities will kick off on Sunday, according to PTI.

During their 10-day stay here, the pilgrims will also visit Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabdal, Gurudwara Sacha Sauda, Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore, Gurudwara Rohri Sahib Aimenabad and Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Narowal.

