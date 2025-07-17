Watch: How India’s Akash Prime missile downs aerial targets in Ladakh

Soaring above 4,500 metres in the rarefied air of Ladakh, India’s indigenous Akash Prime missile struck with precision on Wednesday, taking down two aerial high speed unmanned targets in a successful test that marks a major boost to the country’s air defence capabilities. India successfully test-fires Akash Prime missile in Ladakh, taking down high-speed aerial targets at over 4,500 metres.(VideoGrab)

The trial not only showcased the missile system’s ability to perform under extreme altitude conditions but also demonstrated the growing strength of India’s homegrown defence technology.

The weapon system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), features notable technological upgrades, including an indigenously developed radio frequency seeker to enhance accuracy and response time.

These tests were part of the first of production model (FoPM) firing trials and mark a critical step toward the timely induction of Akash Prime into operational service.

“Based on the operational feedbacks from users, various upgrades are made to improve the operational effectiveness, demonstrating the advantage of the ecosystem created for the indigenous weapon system,” defence ministry said in a statement.

It added that the successful trial enhances India's air defence potential in high-altitude frontier areas, a strategic priority given current regional security dynamics.

The Akash Prime system has been developed with support from defence public sector undertakings such as Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited, along with private industry partners. The weapon incorporates feedback from earlier operational deployments, showcasing the maturity of India’s indigenous weapons ecosystem.

This achievement also comes in the backdrop of the stellar performance of Indian air defence systems during Operation Sindoor, further underlining India’s growing self-reliance in missile technology and increasing global interest in its defence exports.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh lauded the Indian Army, DRDO, and industry partners for the successful demonstration. “This is a significant boost to India’s air defence capabilities, particularly in meeting high-altitude operational requirements,” he said.

Dr Samir V Kamat, secretary, Department of Defence R&D and chairman of DRDO, also congratulated the teams involved. He said that Akash Prime has successfully fulfilled the nation’s critical requirements for a high-altitude air defence solution.

The successful trial strengthens India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence technology and adds another milestone to its growing prowess in indigenous weapons development.