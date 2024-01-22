Watch: How PM Modi consecrated Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya temple

Ayodhya: The child-like idol of Lord Ram was consecrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals. Here's how PM Modi completed the ritual. Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers before the idol of Ram Lalla during the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya.(PTI)

Prime Minister Modi walked inside the temple with a silver chattar.

PM Modi reached the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to perform pran pratishtha rituals after taking a sankalp.

PM Modi can be seen performing the rituals inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Anandiben Patel, Yogi Adityanath and Mohan Bhagwat sit alongside PM Modi inside the temple.

After the rituals, PM Modi symbolically opened the eyes of deity to complete the pran pratishtha ceremony.

PM Modi wore a golden kurta, teamed up with a cream dhoti and patka.

The Indian Army's helicopters showered flower petals on the Ram Temple premises when the consecration ceremony was underway.

"The extraordinary moment of the consecration of Shri Ram Lala's life in Ayodhya Dham is going to leave everyone emotional. It is my great pleasure to be a part of this divine program. Hail Siya Ram!," Modi said on X.

Around 8000 guests had been invited for the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya's Ram Temple. Those who attended the event included Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar etc.

PM Modi will later visit the Kuber Tila, where the ancient temple of Lord Shiva has been restored.

The Ram Temple is constructed in the Nagara style. It is 380 feet long, 250 feet wide and 161 feet tall. The temple has 392 pillars and 44 doors. Its pillars and walls entail intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

