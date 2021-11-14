Watch: IAF conducts trial runs on airstrip days before PM Modi’s scheduled inauguration of Purvanchal Expressway

The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted trial runs on airstrip on Sunday, ahead of the inauguration of Purvanchal Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to land on the airstrip in a C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft on November 16.

IAF aircraft were seen zooming past in a short video uploaded by news agency ANI on Sunday.

#WATCH | IAF fighter aircrafts conduct trial run on airstrip ahead of Purvanchal Expressway inauguration, in Sultanpur



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the expressway on Nov 16. pic.twitter.com/x2rY7wk4LG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 14, 2021

The 340 kilometre-long Purvanchal expressway will connect Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) state capital Lucknow with the eastern districts like Mau, Azamgarh, Barabanki, and establish links with the two major cities of Prayagraj and Varanasi. A 3.3 km stretch has also been developed near Sultanpur district to allow fighter aircraft to make emergency landings.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath praised the development, stating that the Expressway will be known as the "spine of the economy Of the eastern Uttar Pradesh's economy". "Purvanchal will be completed by this month. Bundelkhand express will be completed by next month. Work on the Gorakhpur expressway is being done on a war footing," he said.

On November 16, Mirage 2000 and Su-30MKI aircraft would be making multiple takeoffs and landings at the emergency airstrip in the presence of the Prime Minister and various other dignitaries.

The Purvanchal Expressway is being developed as a part of the government’s plan to build emergency landing facilities for fighter planes around the country. Adityanath also said that an airstrip of 3.5 km is also made near Sultanpur and work is advancing on the Ganga expressway.