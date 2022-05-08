Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Indian Army rescues two youths stuck atop JCB in J-K's Chenab river

On Saturday evening, Suneel and Bablu while crossing Chenab in a JCB (earth-mover) were trapped in the river current. The duo had to sit on the roof of the vehicle and wait to be rescued.
Indian Army carried out the rescue of two youths who got stuck in Chenab river near Vill Sohal, Paddar of Kishtwar district, J&K.(Twitter/ White Knight corpse.)
Published on May 08, 2022 03:46 PM IST
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

The Indian Army carried out a daring rescue operation and saved two lives who were trapped in the middle of the fast-flowing Chenab river in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. In a video shared by news agency ANI, soldiers can be seen rappelling across the river to rescue the two youths.

Officials said soldiers of the army's 17 Rashtriya Rifles had joined the police after getting information about the incident through civil administration. “The fast flow of the river had posed difficulty in the rescue operation, with two army personnel eventually making a daring attempt to cross the river using a rope tied for the alignment of the bridge. The two were finally rescued in the pitch dark of night," a soldier said.

In the visuals shared by the White Knight Corps' official Twitter handle, the two youths can be seen sitting atop a partially submerged JCB, while a huge crowd gathered on the banks of the river.

"IndianArmy carried out a daring rescue of two youths who got stuck in river Chenab near Vill Sohal, Paddar of Kishtwar district. As the water level was rising at fast pace, soldiers rappelled across the river and rescued the youth to safety," White Knight Corps tweeted.

