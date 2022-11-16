Watch: Indian Army's first woman soldier skydiver Lance Naik Manju

Manju, a lance naik in the Indian Army, created history by becoming the first woman soldier skydiver. She jumped off the ALH Dhruv chopper (Advanced Light Helicopter) on Tuesday from a height of 10,000 feet. The Eastern Command said "this inspiring act will set an example for other women in the army".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lance Naik Manju is from the Corps of Military Police. Manju was trained by the skydiving training team of the Indian Army’s Adventure Wing for this heroic jump, informed Army officials, reported ANI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanishka Singharia Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens....view detail