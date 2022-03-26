Watch ‘Kashmir Files’ to learn how terror gripped Kashmir during Congress rule: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched an all out attack on the Congress over the recently released movie 'The Kashmir Files'."Those who have not watched it, must watch the movie to learn how atrocities and terror gripped Kashmir during Congress rule," Shah said at an event organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Hailing prime minister Narendra Modi’s historic decision of abrogating article 370 on August 5, 2019, he said,“the moment Narendra bhai decided to do that, people across the country realised that if a leader with strong willpower like Narendra bhai leads the country, nothing is impossible."

Earlier, Shah had praised the film, calling it “a bold representation of truth."

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s after the members of the community were killed and targeted by Pakistan-based terrorist groups. The film has already earned more than ₹200 crore at the box office amid the controversies surrounding it.

Several BJP-ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Haryana have declared the film tax-free. Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the critics saying,“Those people who claim to be flagbearers of freedom of speech, are furious for the past 5-6 days. Instead of praising the film based on facts, they are out to discredit Kashmir Files."

However, mainstream J&K parties including the PDP and the National Conference slammed the BJP for supporting the film.

Senior NC leader Omar Abdullah accused the makers of the film of showing false things. “Many false things have been shown in 'The Kashmir Files' movie. When the Kashmiri Pandits left the valley, Farooq Abdullah was not the chief minister. Jagmohan was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir. VP Singh's government was at the Centre, supported by the BJP," the former J&K chief minister said.

