Watch Live: PM Modi addresses nation on 81st edition of Mann Ki Baat

The 81st episode of the Mann Ki Baat programme is being live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) YouTube channel and the official website of the Prime Minister's Office. It is also being broadcast on the network of All India Radio, Doordarshan, and the AIR News website.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Mann Ki Baat monthly broadcast on Sunday, September 26. (Twitter/@PMOIndia)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on Sunday, September 26, through his Mann Ki Baat radio programme. This is the 81st edition of the monthly broadcast, which is held on the last Sunday of every month. The Prime Minister has just concluded his official visit to the United States, where he delivered a key address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), as well as held important meetings with US president Joe Biden, vice president Kamala Harris, and premiers of Japan and Australia.

The 81st episode of the Mann Ki Baat programme is being live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) YouTube channel and the official website of the Prime Minister's Office. It is also being broadcast on the network of All India Radio, Doordarshan, and the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and Newsonair mobile app.

In the last edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme, the Prime Minister asked Indians to salute the efforts of a Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Bihar and the Kanjirangal Panchayat in Tamil Nadu for their initiative towards village waste management and self-reliance. He also hailed the language of Sanskrit and the efforts of various scholars and researchers in strengthening global cultural ties through this language.

Watch the 81st edition of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat LIVE here

