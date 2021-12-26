Watch Live: PM Modi addresses nation on last Mann Ki Baat programme of the year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his Mann Ki Baat monthly radio programme. This is the 84th episode of the monthly broadcast, which is held on the last Sunday of every month, and the last one of the year 2021. Urging citizens of the nation to tune in, the official Mann Ki Baat handle tweeted on Saturday, “Tomorrow at 11 AM! #MannKiBaat.”

The 84th episode of the Mann Ki Baat programme is being live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) YouTube channel and the website of the Prime Minister's Office. It is also being broadcast on the network of All India Radio, Doordarshan, and the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and Newsonair mobile app.

In every edition, the Prime Minister talks to the nation on a range of issues, including on events that fell just before that particular address or will be observed in the days to come. In pandemic times, a major portion of each monthly address has been dedicated to Covid-19.

Watch the 84th edition of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat LIVE here: