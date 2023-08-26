Watch | Maharashtra bus driver holds umbrella while driving as rooftop leaks

A bus driver of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was seen holding an umbrella in one hand while driving with the other as the roof leaked due to heavy rains in Gadchiroli district. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the Mumbai Congress wrote, “This video is of Aheri of Gadchiroli. When the roof of the bus started leaking when it rained, it came to light that the driver was driving the bus with an umbrella! This is the condition of Maharashtra's @msrtcofficial bus service, the safety of the passengers is now in the hands of the almighty!” Bus driver holds umbrella while driving(X/INCMumbai)

The video was originally posted on X by the handle ‘Mumbai Tak.’ It has received thousands of views. “This is not one video, there are many such videos where people can be seen holding umbrellas inside buses and trains…” commented a user.

Earlier, the rooftop of a bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was seen getting detached from one side and fluttering in the air while running on the highway. According to the MSRTC officials, the bus was plying on the Gadchiroli-Aheri route when the rooftop broke off. A video of the same went viral on social media prompting authorities to take action.

"The crew of the bus and passengers were unaware about the broken rooftop. After people from some other vehicle pointed it out to the bus crew members, the latter asked them to shoot a video," an MSRTC official said.

The MSRTC is one of the biggest public transport corporations in India ferrying around 60 lakh passengers every day.

