Watch| Mamata Banerjee washes clothes on stage. Cue jab: BJP's washing machine

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday used an outsized washing machine prop labeled ‘BJP’ during her two-day sit-in protest against the BJP-led union government for not disbursing funds to the state.

Mamata Banerjee uses 'BJP washing machine' at protest site (Twitter/TMC)

In a video posted by the party's official Twitter handle, the TMC supremo can be seen performing the act of doing ‘laundry’ - where she puts in a ‘black cloth’ in the washing machine and pulls out a ‘white cloth’ - symbolizing that every corrupt person comes out “clean” after joining the saffron party. The party termed it as the “magic of BJP washing machine”.

“Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial calls out @BJP4India’s hypocrisy. Under BJP’s rule, the opposition is endlessly harassed by Central Agencies. But the minute an opposition leader joins the BJP, they become innocent as a lamb.That's the magic of BJP WASHING MACHINE!,” TMC wrote.

Speaking at the protest site, Banerjee said, “the so-called double-engine government has failed. BJP has turned into a washing machine. Those who do not know how to respect women, are now giving lectures about the Constitution.”

She added that all opposition parties “must fight unitedly against the BJP”.

Meanwhile, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day, demanding a “similar action as Rahul Gandhi's disqualification” for “hurting the sentiments of women by his taunts against Mamata Banerjee”.

“I may not support Gandhi's comment but I condemn the way he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha. In that case, why will the PM not be disqualified for hurting the sentiments of women by mocking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with his 'Didi O Didi' taunts during the 2021 assembly polls campaign?,” he said.