Watch: Manipur CM's supporters tear his resignation letter in Imphal

Manipur Chief Minister was all set to meet state governor and resign from his post when he was stopped by his supporters from going to Raj Bhavan. Singh's resignation letter was torn by his supporters when one of his party members was reading it out to the public.

Singh, after the incident, took to Twitter to announce his decision to not resign yet. (Twitter/ANI)

In a video shared by news agency ANI, a man can be seen reading the resignation letter to the public. After he is done reading, two women come to him, snatch the letter and tear it apart.

Singh, after the incident, took to Twitter to announce his decision to not resign yet. He wrote, “At this crucial juncture, I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister.”

As Manipur still suffers from violence, there have been speculations about Singh stepping down as the chief minister. As the reports regarding the resignation of the CM spread like wildfire, his supporters staged a protest outside his residence urging him not to take the step.

A woman supporter speaking to ANI, said, “We are protesting in front of the CM's office because we don't want him to give his resignation to the Governor of Manipur, he is the perfect CM of Manipur...We are trying to stop him. Because of the people's voice, he tore the paper.”

Another woman supporter outside CM's residence, said,“We do not want the CM to resign, he should not resign. He is doing a lot of work for us. We are in giving support the CM.”

A Manipur local, told ANI, “We have been under a situation of turmoil since 2 months. We are looking for the day when the Govt of India and Manipur will resolve this conflict in a democratic manner. In such a situation if the Manipur CM resigns, how will the people live here? Who will lead us? He has been leading us from the beginning of the conflict. I do not want him to resign. We trust him.”

