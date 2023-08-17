Watch: MLA Rivaba Jadeja lashes out at BJP colleagues, asks to ‘stay in limits’

MLA from Gujarat's Jamnagar North assembly constituency Rivaba Jadeja and MP from Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency Poonamben Maadam on Thursday got into a verbal spat at a public event after they exchanged barbs over the ‘use of slippers’ while paying tributes to the bravehearts. The fight reached a level where Rivaba, who is also the wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, allegedly told the MP and Jamnagar mayor Binaben Kothari to ‘stay in limits’. MLA Rivaba Jadeja and MP Poonamben Maadam(ANI)

The video of the fight was widely shared on social media platforms where all three BJP colleagues were seen confronting each other on what Rivaba Jadeja later claimed was over paying tributes to the bravehearts wearing slippers. They were seen fighting each other even during a photo session at the event.

According to MLA Jadeja, MP Poonamben taunted her and called her ‘over smart’ for taking off her slippers while she was paying respect to the fallen soldiers at the event. "She (the MP) said in a loud voice that even the PM and the President do not remove slippers in such programs but some ignorant people become over-smart. I did not like his comment, so I spoke out of self-respect," she told the reporters afterwards.

Jadeja joined BJP in 2019 and became an MLA in last assembly election. Poonamben is an MP from Jamnagar seat since 2014.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail