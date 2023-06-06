Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / WATCH | Navy's 'made-in-India' torpedo tracks, destroys underwater target

WATCH | Navy's 'made-in-India' torpedo tracks, destroys underwater target

ByHT News Desk
Jun 06, 2023 11:09 AM IST

The Indian Navy on Wednesday achieved another unique feat after an MH-60 ‘Romeo’ multi-mission helicopter landed on INS Vikrant.

The Navy achieved a 'significant milestone' Tuesday after a 'made-in-India' heavyweight torpedo successfully destroyed an underwater target. "Successful engagement of an underwater target by an indigenously developed heavyweight torpedo is a significant milestone in Indian Navy and DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) quest for accurate delivery of ordnance on target in the underwater domain," the Navy tweeted with the hashtag 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat'.

Successful engagement of an underwater target by an indigenously developed Heavy Weight Torpedo.(Twitter/SpokespersonNavy)

An eight-second clip shared by the Navy showed what appeared to be a long multi-coloured object floating on the surface of the ocean. The object then suddenly exploded as the torpedo hit.

Tuesday's big test comes days after another major test was successfully carried out.

The Navy's MH-60 'Romeo' multi-role helicopter (MRH) landed on the deck of India's indigenously designed and developed aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. The MH-60 is an all-weather helicopter developed by the United States and boasts state-of-the-art avionics and sensors and its integration with Indian warships will further strengthen the Navy's capability to counter underwater threats.

The first two MH-60 MRHs - from an order of 24 - were delivered to India in July 2021.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
indian navy
