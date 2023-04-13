Watch | On amended IT rules, Shashi Tharoor targets BJP: ‘Unfortunately, ruling party biggest…’

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor at a party event targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the recently amended IT rules, alleging that the government has given itself the right to determine what constitutes fake news. Tharoor's criticism was directed towards the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeITy) for adding a clause to the contentious IT rules, 2021. The new clause requires social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook to prevent floating content that has not been “fact-checked” by an approved body.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Addressing a gathering organised by the Karnataka Congress in the poll-bound state on Tuesday, the former union minister said, “…when I was asked about it (amended IT rules) , I said unfortunately the ruling party is the biggest generator of fake news in this country. How will they decide what is fake or not?”

The Thiruvananthapuram MP also gave lessons on combating misinformation at the event, which the Congress said was meant for the first time young voters ahead of the assembly election scheduled for May 10.

“My serious advice is to learn the sources of trusted publications…there are publications which take themselves very seriously….they carry verified information…if you don’t know about trusted sources, you will be a victim of fake information…” Tharoor said. “Look at WhatsApp only for entertainment…do not believe anything that comes…all sorts of things come and without exaggeration…I would say 80% are probably fake…” he added.

Meanwhile, as even the BJP-led Centre maintained that the measure on fact-checking was meant to combat misinformation, experts have raised concerns about the government’s role in this. The Editors Guild of India, expressing concern over the new rules, said last week that it was “disturbed” by the act and claimed it will give the government “sweeping powers".

