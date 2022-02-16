Watch: On Ravidas Jayanti, PM Modi joins devotees for ‘Shabad Kirtan’ in Delhi

On the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at the Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi's Karol Bagh and participated in the ‘Shabad Kirtan’ along with devotees at the temple.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared a media report about ongoing work at the expansion and beautification of the temple at the saint's birthplace in Varanasi, also his parliamentary constituency. He spoke about how his government incorporated the spirit of Guru Ravidas ‎in every decision from the time he became an MP from Kashi (Varanasi).

The Prime Minister also shared a video of him taking part in the Shabad Kirtan along with devotees and locals at the Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir.

Very special moments at the Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/PM2k0LxpBg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

“Very special moments at the Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi,” Modi wrote.

A 15th Century mystic poet and reformer, Guru Ravidas enjoys a nationwide following, especially among a section of the Dalits. Ravidas Jayanti is largely celebrated across Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, two states which are also facing assembly polls.

The Punjab assembly election, which will be held in a single phase, was postponed to February 20 in view of the celebrations. The polls were earlier scheduled to be held on February 14.

On Tuesday, Modi hailed Guru Ravidas and highlighted his dedication towards eliminating evil practices such as casteism and untouchability.

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was also among top political leaders who offered their respects. In Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also remembered Guru Ravidas.

