Ravidas Jayanti 2022: UP CM Yogi, Punjab's Channi offer prayers in Varanasi | Photos
- Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated every year on the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, who enjoys a nationwide following, especially among a section of the Dalit community.
Political leaders from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh paid their tributes and offered prayers on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti on Wednesday. The celebration marks the birth anniversary of 15th Century poet and saint Guru Ravidas.
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was spotted at the Ravidas temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi around 5am offering prayers on the occasion.
Channi listened to kirtan at the temple for about 45 minutes, followed by meeting devotees from Punjab.
The occasion prompted the Election Commission to postpone the assembly election in Punjab last month, from February 14 to February 20.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also visited the Ravidas Temple, Seer Goverdhanpur in Varanasi at around 11am. He offered prayers to the saint.
Adityanath also participated in Ravidas Jayanti Mahotsav and ate prasad in Langar at the temple premises.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and the party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also visited the Ravidas Temple in Varanasi today.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen participating in 'Shabad Kirtan' at the Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi's Karol Bagh.
Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. He is considered the founder of the 21st Century Ravidassia religion.
He is celebrated especially among a section of Dalits for his work towards eliminating casteism and untouchability. Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar.