Watch: On Rongali Bihu, locals in Assam's Sivasagar organise elephant race

Locals in Assam's Sivasagar organised an elephant race on Friday on the occasion of Rongali Bihu. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed people running and recording the race as two elephants sprinted against each other.

The celebrations of Rongali Bihu started in Assam on Thursday and will go on till Saturday. The festival marks the beginning of the harvest period and it is also celebrated as Assamese New Year.

Many Bihu celebration committees in Guwahati and other parts of the state have organised week-long programmes for Rongali Bihu. The different days of the festival are dedicated to handlooms, farming equipment, cattle etc.

The festivities also include dancing to folk songs and exchanging gifts.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government provided one-time financial assistance of ₹1.5 lakh to each of more than 1,200 Bihu committees across Assam to celebrate the festival.

On Thursday, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma took part in the Rongali Bihu celebrations at his residence in Jorhat. Sarma shared a video of a Husori performance by young girls.

"My Bohag Bihu was made specially memorable this time due to a delightful Husori performance by young girls of Dhol Bai Dhulia of Maibelia Nakachari, Jorhat at my residence this evening. I thoroughly enjoyed the lively performance in the company of my wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma," the Assam CM tweeted.