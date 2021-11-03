Watch: PM Modi plays drums in meeting with Indian community before his departure from Glasgow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday played the drums with members of the Indian community who were dressed in traditional kurta pyjamas and turbans, gathered to bid goodbye before his departure from Glasgow, Scotland. PM Modi was in Glasgow for the United Nations' COP26 World Leaders' Summit on climate change. He came back to India on Wednesday morning.

As he departed from the hotel he was staying in Glasgow, Scotland, the Prime Minister was greeted by members of the Indian community. PM Modi interacted with several children, shaked hands and even gave high-fives. He was also seen holding one cheerful toddler.

At the airport, PM Modi was greeted by members of the Indian community who bid him farewell to the accompaniment of the beats of drums and loud cheering. Some even sought autograph of PM Modi.

During his visit, PM Modi held several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the UK, Israel, Nepal, Italy, France among others. At the COP26 Summit, the Prime Minister announced five "amrit tatva" including the target to attain net-zero emissions by 2070.

He also said that India will increase its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW and meet 50 per cent of its energy requirements through renewable energy by 2030.

COP26 is being held from October 31 to November 12 under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy. The high-level segment of COP26, titled the World Leaders' Summit (WLS), was held from November 1-2. Heads of state/government of more than 120 countries attended the summit.

On Saturday and Sunday, PM Modi participated in the G20 summit in Rome. He also met outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indonesian President Joko Widodo here on the sidelines of the G20.

(With agency inputs)