Watch: Poll officials inspect Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's luggage in Nashik

Election officials searched Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's luggage on Thursday after he arrived at a helipad in Nashik ahead of the polls. This search was prompted by allegations from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who claimed that the chief minister was transporting bags of cash in the helicopter. However, according to news agency PTI, the officials found no objectionable items in the bags. Police and election officials inspecting Eknath Shinde's bags on Thursday.(PTI)

The news agency shared a video showing police and election officials inspecting Shinde's bags. Two bags, both containing clothes, were opened.

“I carry this much luggage. It contains my clothes. I have brought bags even today,” Shinde told reporters.

Shinde was in Nashik to campaign for the incumbent MP Hemant Godse, who has been renominated by Shiv Sena. “Some people work secretly. Eknath Shinde works openly. Now, what went outside from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation standing committee will also come to the fore (referring to alleged corruption in BMC),” he added.

Sanjay Raut's allegations

Earlier on Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut alleged that Eknath Shinde transported bags filled with cash in a helicopter to Nashik, a claim dismissed by the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Raut posted a video on X showing Shinde disembarking from a helicopter, with several individuals around him carrying large bags. “If they claim to have the support of the people, then why do they need money to entice voters,” Raut was quoted as saying by PTI during a media interaction.

"The authorities have time to probe our helicopters, but no action is taken against these people," he added.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat dismissed Raut’s allegation, stating that the bags contained clothes.“When any leader goes on such tours, he takes along bags containing clothes,” he said.

Shinde in Nashik

Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that his party will win the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency by an even larger margin this time. Shinde was campaigning for the incumbent MP and Sena candidate, Hemant Godse, who had defeated NCP’s Sameer Bhujbal, the nephew of state minister Chhagan Bhujbal, by nearly 3 lakh votes in 2019.

Currently, both Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP are partners in the ruling Mahayuti coalition following splits in their original parties. Shinde also participated in a motorcycle rally organised for Godse’s campaign.

“Our candidate Hemant Godse will win the election with a higher victory margin than last time... Hemant Godse works 24x7. Therefore, our victory is certain. The polls are on May 20. Shantigiri Maharaj (spiritual leader) should bless Hemant Godse and support him,” Shinde said.

Nashik is one of the 13 Lok Sabha seats scheduled to vote in the fifth phase on May 20, which will mark the end of the general elections in Maharashtra. The votes will be counted on June 4.