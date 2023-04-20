WATCH: Rahul Gandhi interacts with civil services aspirants in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday interacted with civil services aspirants in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, two days after he visited the Matia Mahal market in the old city. A video shared by news agency ANI showed the former Lok Sabha member holding an animated discussion with a bunch of aspirants for the top government jobs.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with UPSC aspirants in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. (ANI)

Gandhi, who has been disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction in a criminal defamation case, could be seen gesturing as he talked to the students amid a tight security cover, while bystanders captured the scenes on their mobile phones.

This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi has met civil services aspirants and listened to their concerns. During the UPA 2 government in 2014, then Congress vice-president played a key role in allowing two additional attempts to appear in the exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) with consequential age relaxation to all categories of candidates.

At that time, the aspirants had met Gandhi at his residence at 24 Akbar Road demanding a re-look into the sudden change in the pattern of the examination, which they had said was unfair to those coming from a rural background.

On Tuesday, Gandhi was captured in Old Delhi's Chandni Chowk, which is particularly lively during the ongoing month of Ramzan. The ex-Congress chief was greeted by swarms of people at the market, who followed him around and also raised slogans, news agency PTI reported.

Gandhi was seen relishing popular Indian street food, including ‘golgappas' at the famous Nathu sweets at the Bengali market. He was also spotted at a famous vendor's 'sharbat' shop, surrounded by a crowd of people and mediapersons.

(With agency inputs)