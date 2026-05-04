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Watch: Vijay's supporters surround his car, shower petals as TVK makes historic Tamil Nadu debut

Supporters of TVK chief Vijay were seen surrounding his vehicle and showering petals on it to celebrate the party’s performance

Published on: May 04, 2026 07:48 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s vehicle was surrounded by supporters who showered flower petals as his party moved towards a win in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay arrives at his father's residence as his party leads during vote counting for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, in Chennai.(ANI Video Grab)

As of 7:30 pm, Vijay’s TVK had won 59 seats and was leading in 48 others, having a hold in 107 seats in total. Vijay's entry as the leader of TVK made the election a three-cornered fight in a state where politics has long centred around alliances led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

ALSO READ | Will Vijay's TVK join hands with DMK or AIADMK to form government in Tamil Nadu? What we know

Video: Vijay’s supporters surround his vehicle, shower petals

Party workers also gathered outside the headquarters in Chennai on Monday. Large groups waved flags and distributed sweets to mark the party’s showing.

How will Vijay form government in Tamil Nadu?

The Tamil Nadu assembly has 234 seats. A party needs to cross the majority mark of 118 to form the government.

There are concerns that the state could see a hung assembly if no party reaches the required number. As per the latest trends, TVK still needs at least 11 more seats to reach the majority.

As the party contested alone, it may now need support from smaller parties linked to either the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance or the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance.

So far, TVK has dismissed any chance of joining hands with either side as it remained hopeful of forming the government on its own.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Watch: Vijay's supporters surround his car, shower petals as TVK makes historic Tamil Nadu debut
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