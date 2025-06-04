Watch: When Priyanka Chaturvedi mimicked Bilawal Bhutto's ‘koun raat ke…’ remark

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took a jibe at former Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, mimicking his tone as she responded to his recent remarks on India’s Operation Sindoor. All-party delegation member Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi speaks during an interaction with representatives of the Indian diaspora on Operation Sindoor Global Outreach, at India House in London. (ANI File )

Bhutto had questioned the timing of the operation, saying, “Koun raat ke andhere mein hamle karte hai? Buzdil raat ke andhere mein hamla karte hai” (Who attacks in the dark? Cowards do).

Responding during an address to the Indian diaspora in Belgium, Chaturvedi said, “Let me explain what buzdil (coward) means — those who stage coups against elected governments, jail political leaders, and murder an elected prime minister to install an army general in power.”

She said that the same army general who came to power began radicalisation in Pakistan, destroying what was left of the constitution and shattering Jinnah’s vision.

She also mocked an upcoming Pakistani delegation, saying Pakistan has kept following India even after more than 70 years since their separation.

“A delegation is coming after us, and you all know which one that is. They have been chasing us and refuse to let go. We left them in 1947, but they haven’t stopped following us,” she said.

“They’ll be arriving in a few days. The person leading this delegation... I say all this only to put in context what India stands for, what we need to expose, and why we are here,” Chaturvedi added.

Earlier, Chaturvedi had said that while India is actively pursuing global free trade agreements, Pakistan is instead promoting what she described as a “free terrorist arrangement” worldwide.

“We have recently concluded a free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom. We also signed one with Australia some time ago. We are preparing to finalise similar agreements with the European Union and with the United States in the near future,” she said in London, speaking as part of an all-party delegation.