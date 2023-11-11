Watch: Woman climbs up light tower during PM Modi's speech in Secunderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally address in Secunderabad was briefly interrupted after a woman climbed a light tower to speak to him. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the prime minister was heard repeatedly urging the woman to get down from the tower as it was dangerous.



“Please don't climb up the tower. The wire is not proper and may lead to a short circuit. It is not a right thing to do. Please get down from the tower. I am here to listen to you”, PM Modi told the woman. (Left) A woman climbed a light tower during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Secunderabad. (ANI/X)

Modi's Madiga community outreach

During the rally, PM Modi hit out at the previous governments in Telangana and the undivided Andhra Pradesh, accusing them of betraying the Madiga community.

“People of the Madiga community and Krisha (Manda Krishna Madiga, an MRPS leader), I am not here to ask something from you; I am here for atonement for past deeds of political leaders and political parties since independence, which made promises to you and ditched you. I belong to the political arena so I apologise to you”, Modi said.



"You (people) have seen a lot of governments in the country. Our government's highest priority is to give preference to those who are deprived. BJP's mantra is Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas," he added.

The prime minister also lauded Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) leader Manda Krishna Madiga and said that the leader can consider him a friend who will help the Madiga community in their struggle.

"Krishna, you might have many friends who were with you to fight for the rights of the Magida community, but today, one more friend is added to your list," the PM said.

The Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi, a community organisation of Madigas, is one of the biggest constituents of scheduled castes in Telugu states.

Since 2013, Modi has closely interacted with Manda Krishna Madiga, whose organisation MRPS has been demanding internal reservations within the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON