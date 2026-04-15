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Water supply in key Delhi areas to be disrupted till tomorrow due to Chandrawal plant shutdown | Full list

A senior DJB official told HT earlier that the impact is expected to be less severe than last month, and the repair work should be completed quickly.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 11:39 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Parts of central and north Delhi will face partial disruption in water supply as operations at the Chandrawal water treatment plant were expected to be halted due to emergency work, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Tuesday.

The DJB has asked residents in the affected areas to use water carefully. (File Photo/HT)

“Due to some urgent emergency works, there will be a shutdown of Chandrawal Water Works-2 on April 15 for six hours from 10am onwards. Therefore, potable water supply from Chandrawal Water Works will remain affected or available at low pressure on April 15 and 16,” the DJB said in a statement.

List of areas that will see water supply disruptions

Here is the full list of areas likely to be affected due to the emergency work:

  • Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas
  • Kamla Nagar
  • Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas
  • Karol Bagh
  • Paharganj and NDMC areas
  • Old Rajinder Nagar and New Rajinder Nagar
  • Patel Nagar East and Patel Nagar West
  • Baljit Nagar
  • Prem Nagar
  • Inder Puri and adjoining areas
  • Parts of Delhi cantonment and south Delhi

The utility said the supply will either be disrupted or remain at low pressure on April 15 and 16.

When will water supply be disrupted?

Chandrawal WTP is the oldest water treatment facility in the national capital and has seen repeated breakdowns and disruptions.

On March 22, work at Chandrawal WTP-2 stopped completely after a major 600 mm-diameter backwash pipeline near the pump house was damaged, causing flooding on the premises. It took the DJB nine days to restore full supply.

 
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