Way to go, tweets Hardeep Puri as Air India flight, piloted by women, takes off
Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday conveyed his congratulations to Air India's all-women cockpit crew as the national carrier's first non-stop flight connecting San Francisco to Bengaluru took off from the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) for Karnataka's capital city. Flight AI 176 will cruise over North Pole on its way to Bengaluru, in what is one of the world's longest air travel routes.
Also Read | Air India’s all-women pilot team to fly over North Pole on world’s longest air route
"Way to go girls! Professional, qualified and confident, the all women cockpit crew takes off from San Francisco and Bengaluru on @airindiain's flight to fly over North Pole. Our Nari Shakti achieves a historic first," Puri tweeted on Sunday.
The flight will cover a distance of 15,154 km over 17 hours and will also be the longest one entering India, Air India informed in a tweet. "#FlyAI: Imagine this: All Women cockpit crew, longest flight into India, crossing the North Pole. It's here & happening! Records broken. History in the making by AI 176 from @flySFO to @BLRAirport. AI 176 is cruising at 30000 feet," the airline said on its official Twitter account.
Earlier, Captain Zoya Agarwal, who is commanding the flight, had said she and her team are very excited to create history on January 9. "Most people in the world will not see the North Pole or even its map in their lifetime. I feel truly privileged and humbled by by the trust posed in me by the civil aviation ministry and our flag carrier. It is a golden opportunity to command a Boeing 777 inaugural SFO-BLR, one of the world's longest flights over the North Pole," Captain Agarwal had told news agency ANI.
Also Read | Air India's Zoya Aggarwal to command world's longest route
Captain Thanmai Papagari, Captain Shivani Manhas and Captain Akanksha Sonawane are the other three members of the pilots' team. This also marks the first instance of an all-women pilots' team flying over the North Pole.
Captain Agarwal is also the youngest pilot to have flown a Boeing 777, having done so in 2013.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Despite internal problems with alliance partner...': Manjhi salutes Nitish
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heavy snowfall declared as state specific natural calamity under SDRF in J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People shouldn’t be made lab rats: Jharkhand minister on Covid vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPD services at Rajiv Gandhi hospital from tomorrow, 1st surgery after 10 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CoWIN shall form foundation of Covid-19 inoculation drive: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 9 Indian fishermen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu scare reduces demand for chicken, increases demand for mutton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DRDO develops products to help Indian army battle extreme cold in Eastern Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Go Back Bedi': Puducherry CM's agitation against Lt Governor enters third day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 20,000 police officials transferred within 2 years of posting in 2019
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times| Flight ops nearing pre-Covid numbers: Puri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A book for cancer patients telling them how to eat right
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Domestic flight ops steadily move towards pre-Covid numbers': Puri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi prison department asks 3600 staff to enrol for Covid-19 vaccine shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Covid-19 strain in India: No fresh case in last 24 hours, tally stands at 90
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox