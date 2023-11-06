‘We all will be going to jail’: Delhi minister on ED summons to Kejriwal

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Enforcement Directorate summons to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case.“Today CM Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with AAP MLAs, where it was discussed that the BJP has the maximum number of issues with the Aam Aadmi Party. The manner in which preparations are being made to arrest CM Arvind Kejriwal, it is evident that BJP is afraid of him”, Bharadwaj said in a briefing after Kejriwal's meeting with AAP MLAs.“ The way the atmosphere is, very soon we all will be going to jail, the kind of preparations PM Modi is doing, rest of the cabinet colleagues along with CM will be going to jail. Maybe Atishi will be in jail number 1, I will be in jail 2 and someone else will be in jail 3 so we will get together for cabinet meetings. We will hold meetings and decisions will be taken and those MLAs who will be outside jail, they will implement them”, he added.Kejriwal was summoned by the central agency on November 2, but he skipped it and alleged that the ED was working at the behest of the BJP to malign his image. In a letter to ED, the Delhi CM has said that the summons were politically motivated and did not clarify whether he was called as a witness or an accused, as the chief minister of Delhi or the AAP chief.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj addresses presser after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's meeting with AAP MLAs. (X/PTI)

“It is apparent that the said summons was leaked to select BJP leaders to malign my image and reputation and has been issued at the behest of the ruling party at the Centre,” Kejriwal had written in the letter.

The Delhi chief minister was summoned on the day the Supreme Court denied bail to his former deputy Manish Sisodia in the same case. The ED had arrested senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh last month in connection with the excise policy case.

