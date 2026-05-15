‘We are against Hindutva, not Hindus’: Vijay’s TVK minister asks Udhayanidhi to clarify Sanatan Dharma remarks

DMK leader and leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin sparked controversy after calling for the “eradication” of Sanatan Dharma. Addressing the Tamil Nadu assembly on Tuesday, Udhayanidhi said, “Sanatanam, which separated people, should be eradicated.”

Aadhav Arjuna said Udhayanidhi lacks a proper understanding of the Sanatana Dharma. (ANI)

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Tamil Nadu minister and TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna on Thursday took a cautious stance on Udhayanidhi's controversial remarks, claiming that DMK leader lacks a proper understanding of the subject. He added that TVK is not against Hindus but against Hindutva, and said the meaning of “Sanatan Dharma” differs in northern and southern India.

“Udhayanidhi Stalin doesn't know what Sanatan Dharma is... Hindus, Muslims and Christians, we always treat everyone equally... Personally, I don't have any belief in God, but as a minister, I have to show respect... We are not against Hindus; we are against Hindutva. Hindutva means forcing one religion... Of course, we have to treat everyone equally. Tamil Nadu has always been based on equality... In the north, Sanatan Dharma means Hinduism. In Tamil Nadu, Sanatan Dharma represents inequality... Of course, he should give clarity. We are always against inequality. We are not against any religion,” Arjuna said, according to ANI.

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{{^usCountry}} The remarks by Udhayanidhi drew immediate criticism from the BJP, with spokesperson CR Kesavan calling it a “toxic rant.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remarks by Udhayanidhi drew immediate criticism from the BJP, with spokesperson CR Kesavan calling it a “toxic rant.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Udhayanidhi Stalin is the Rahul Gandhi of Tamil Nadu, peddling divisive hate politics. Rahul Gandhi mocked the sacred Sengol and insulted and boycotted the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir. Like Rahul Gandhi, who has been rejected in the past three Lok Sabha elections, Udhayanidhi Stalin, despite being punished and rejected by the people of Tamil Nadu, continues with his toxic rant.

“What better can you expect from the divisive DMK, which opposed the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam and whose Chief Minister never wished the people of Tamil Nadu on Deepavali? A DMK MP and former Union minister had outrageously remarked that Hinduism is a menace not only to India but to the entire world. These repeat offenders need to keep in mind that the state emblem of Tamil Nadu has a temple gopuram, and the people of Tamil Nadu will neither forget nor forgive such flagrant abuse and insult of their faith and sentiments,” he said.

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Udhayanidhi has made similar remarks in the past as well, inviting criticism not only from political leaders but also from the courts.

(With ANI inputs)

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