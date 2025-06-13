Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
‘We are all devastated…’: PM Narendra Modi meets Air India plane crash survivor, injured victims at Ahmedabad hospital

ByHT News Desk
Jun 13, 2025 11:01 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi visited injured survivors of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, expressing deep grief over the tragedy that claimed over 260 lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met those injured in the Air India plane crash at the civil hospital in Ahmedabad. Modi also met Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the tragedy in which 265 people lost their lives on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets an injured of the Air India plane crash, at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday, (PTI)
Modi visited the C7 ward of the hospital, where 25 injured people are undergoing treatment.

He also interacted with doctors of the civil hospital.

After his visit to the hospital, Modi expressed deep grief over the tragic Air India plane crash that claimed over 260 lives. Calling it a heartbreaking and sudden tragedy, Modi said the entire nation is mourning the loss of so many lives.

"We are all devastated by the air tragedy in Ahmedabad. The loss of so many lives in such a sudden and heartbreaking manner is beyond words. Condolences to all the bereaved families. We understand their pain and also know that the void left behind will be felt for years to come. Om Shanti," Modi posted on X.

