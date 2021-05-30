Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'We are doers, they are obstructors': Nadda slams opposition on Modi govt's 7th anniversary
india news

'We are doers, they are obstructors': Nadda slams opposition on Modi govt's 7th anniversary

Taking on opposition leaders over their statements about the vaccination drive against Covid-19, the BJP chief said that they were the ones who questioned vaccines to create doubts in the minds of people.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda speaks before flagging off Covid-19 relief material to be distributed among the people of Delhi, on completion of 7 yrs of Modi government, in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI Photo)

As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated the seventh year of its government at the Centre, party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda said India's journey of growth and fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will continue under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also lashed out at the opposition for working towards lowering the morale of the country at a time when it is facing a pandemic.

"The way our Prime Minister is taking India forward with determination and strength is commendable. Today, I want to say that we will leave no stone unturned to take this journey forward under your leadership," Nadda said while addressing BJP workers virtually.

Also Read: Seven years on, Modi faces three challenges

He also lauded the BJP workers for carrying out Covid prevention and relief work in one lakh villages.

"We worked towards holding this festival at least in 100,000 place. And I am happy to announce that we have crossed this target. Our workers have completed the work under 'Seva Hi Sangathan Hai' mission in more than 100,000 villages across the country," said Nadda.

He further asked the party workers to continue working like "doers", help people during the pandemic and not get bothered by "obstructors" who absolve themselves from their responsibility.

Taking on opposition leaders over their statements about the vaccination drive against Covid-19, the BJP chief said that they were the ones who questioned vaccines to create doubts in the minds of people.

"Those making a noise about Covid-19 vaccine now, are the ones who earlier raised doubts about vaccines," he said.

"We are serving and they (opposition) are creating hurdles. Some political parties issued irresponsible statements on lockdown and vaccination and worked to lower the morale of the country," said Nadda.

Citing the initiatives taken by the government after the outbreak of the virus, Nadda said today the country has become self-sufficient in personal protective equipment kits and sanitisers.

The BJP is observing the anniversary of its government at the Centre as "Seva Diwas" and in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the party has decided not to celebrate the day, but instead organise relief works under the campaign 'Sewa Hi Sangathan Hai'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jp nadda bjp president jp nadda bharatiya janata party
TRENDING NEWS

This kangaroo’s perfect physique may push you to do some bench presses. Watch

Clingy doggo isn’t happy about hooman’s work from home, does this. Watch

76-year-old inspires people with fitness journey, his video is viral. Watch

Diver finds couple’s lost diamond engagement ring at the bottom of lake. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Parents Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP