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'We are not scared': Protests outside education ministry amid NEET, CBSE exam controversies

Members of the All India Students Association (AISA) and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) staged a protest outside the ministry against the NEET UG paper leak.

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 07:07 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Amid the ongoing row caused by the NEET-UG paper leak, the CUET-UG exam delay and the CBSE's paper-checking portal cpming under students' scrutiny, fresh protests erupted on Monday outside the Ministry of Education in Delhi.

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Members of the All India Students Association (AISA) and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) staged a protest outside the ministry against the NEET-UG paper leak and other issues.

The protest also took place just as political satirical outfit Cockroach Janta Party made a June 6 protest call. CJP's founder Abhijeet Dipke took to social media on Monday to announce that he will be coming back to India on June 6, and called for supporters to join him to protest and demand the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Also Read | 'Meet me at the airport': Cockroach Janta Party founder's step-by-step plan for protest in Delhi

"If the Chief Justice thinks students are cockroaches, the treatment of students in the country shows that we are treated like such insects," she said. The CJI has said he was only referring to fake degree holders when he used the words “cockroaches” and “parasites”.

The protestor said leaders' remarks showed that “we will be crushed even when all we are demanding is better education”.

Calls for Pradhan's resignation began after the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that the NEET-UG exam, held on May 3, would be cancelled due to a paper leak.

Amid the unrest caused by the NEET paper leak, a new row surfaced after a 19-year-old hacker flagged concerns in the on-screen marking portal of the Central Board of Secondary Education, shortly after the board declared the Class 12 results.

Furthermore, the anger towards the education ministry increased after a technical glitch was reported during the CUET UG exam. The glitch delayed the start of the morning shift by up to three to four hours at several centres across India, leading to protests by both students and parents.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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