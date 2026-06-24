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‘We are the Trinamool Congress’: West Bengal LoP Ritabrata Banerjee amid internal rift with Mamata camp

Bengal LoP Ritabrata Banerjee claimed that a majority of the party's elected representatives in West Bengal were aligned with his faction

Updated on: Jun 24, 2026 01:10 pm IST
Edited by Shubham Pandey
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TMC leader and West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that there was no ambiguity over which faction represented the "real" Trinamool Congress, a day after his group submitted a list of the party's national working committee members to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Mamata and Ritabrata Banerjee factions take on each other over the two-flower TMC symbol.(ANI/PTI)

Banerjee claimed that a majority of the party's elected representatives in West Bengal were aligned with his faction and dismissed suggestions that his group would need to stake a claim to the TMC's election symbol.

Also Read | TMC split deepens as Mamata, Ritabrata camps move EC, stake claim of party control

Addressing a press conference, Banerjee said, "It is a routine process. Whenever there is a special session or any session, it must be apprised to the Election Commission of India and to the state body also. So that's a normal process. We have just followed what needs to be done... We are the Trinamool Congress. So, no question of claiming the party symbol arises."

Senior ECI officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the commission would examine the rival claims under Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. The assessment will be based on the two-wing test laid down in the Sadiq Ali vs ECI (1971) case, which evaluates support in both the organisational and legislative wings. According to the rebel faction, it enjoys the backing of 81% of TMC legislators and 71% of the party's Lok Sabha MPs.

 
tmc west bengal mamata banerjee election commission of india trinamool
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Home / India News / ‘We are the Trinamool Congress’: West Bengal LoP Ritabrata Banerjee amid internal rift with Mamata camp
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