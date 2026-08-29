‘We can change our mind’: US religious freedom panel chair ‘open for dialogue’ with RSS days after sanctions call

The head of the US religious freedom panel, Dr Asif Mahmood, said that he was open to having a sit-down with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, just days after calling for sanctions on the organisation.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), a bipartisan federal agency, had called for sanctions against the RSS ahead of Mohan Bhagwat's planned visit to the US (PTI File Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), a bipartisan federal agency, had called for sanctions against the RSS ahead of Bhagwat's planned visit to the US. Now, its chair, Dr Mahmood, has expressed his openness to dialogue.

“I would definitely be open to sit down if there is an opportunity. We never give up an opportunity for dialogue. If there is anything that can be arranged, we would be happy to sit down with him, talk more, bring more awareness, and there might be some assurances, there might be some guarantees they can give us, and we can change our mind,” Mahmood was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Mahmood said that the goal of the USCIRF wasn't to “go and hurt anybody” but to “do good for the people who are repressed in that country and society”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahmood said that the goal of the USCIRF wasn't to “go and hurt anybody” but to “do good for the people who are repressed in that country and society”. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“We will very well be willing to do that if that happens. But we haven't been able to get this opportunity. Obviously, as I told you, we have tried many, many times to get the visa,” he added.

Mohan Bhagwat, who is currently visiting the US, is scheduled to speak at an event in New York City on Saturday.

USCIRF's earlier stance

USCIRF had earlier expressed concern over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s visit to the United States and called on the federal government to revoke his visa. In a statement earlier this week, the panel called on the US government to consider sanctions against RSS members and Indian officials “complicit in religious freedom violations.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Religious freedom conditions in India continue to deteriorate as violence and incitement are frequently used to target religious minority communities. We urge the US government to consider targeted sanctions against RSS members and Indian officials complicit in religious freedom violations, including revoking the visa issued to Mohan Bhagwat and making him ineligible for future entry into the United States," USCIRF Chair Dr Asif Mahmood had said.