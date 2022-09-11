We did not celebrate work of our scientists as much as we should have: PM Modi

We did not celebrate the work of our scientists as much as it should have been done due to which a large part of our society remained indifferent to science, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday urging people to celebrate the achievements of the Indian scientists and calling for concerted efforts to make the country a global centre of research and innovation. He also urged state governments to frame modern policies in the fields of science and technology.

The PM was inaugurating the first ‘Centre-State Science Conclave’ at the Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad via video conferencing. The two-day conclave on September 10-11 aims to strengthen the Centre-state coordination and collaboration mechanisms in line with the Prime Minister’s efforts to build a robust science, technology and innovation ecosystem across the country, according to the government.

The Prime Minister said if we recall the early decades of the last century, we find how the world was going through a period of devastation and tragedy.

“But even in that era, whether it was about the East or the West, scientists everywhere were engaged in their great discovery. In the West, scientists like (Albert) Einstein, (Enrico) Fermi, Max Planck, Niels Bohr, and (Nikola) Tesla were dazzling the world with their experiments,” he said.

Recalling names of Indian scientists like CV Raman, Jagdish Chandra Bose, Satyendranath Bose, Meghnad Saha, and S Chandrashekhar who were at that time bringing their new discoveries to the fore, Modi said, “We did not celebrate the work of our scientists as much as it should have been done. Due to this, a large part of our society had remained indifferent to science.”

The Prime Minister pointed out that when we celebrate the achievements of our scientists, science becomes part of our society and culture. Modi requested people of this country to celebrate the achievements of Indian scientists. “The celebration of all small and big achievements of the Indian scientists will create a leaning towards science and will help us in this ‘Amrit Kal’,” he added.

Modi lauded the role of Indian scientists in developing the Corona vaccine and contributing to the world’s biggest vaccine drive. The Prime Minister said that the government’s investment in science and technology has gone up since 2014.

“Since 2014, there has been a substantial increase in investment in the field of science and technology. Due to the efforts of the government, today India is ranked 46th in the Global Innovation Index as compared to 2015 when India was at number 81,” the Prime Minister added. He acknowledged the record number of patents being registered in the country. He also noted the climate of innovation and a vibrant startup ecosystem in the country.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the Inclination for science, technology and innovation is in the DNA of our young generation and said that we need to fully back this young generation. He listed new sectors and missions in the field of research and innovation to support the innovative spirit of the youth. He cited examples of Space Mission, National Supercomputing Mission, semiconductor mission, Mission Hydrogen and drone technology.

Today’s new India is moving forward with Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan as well as Jai Anusandhan, he added.