We did what was promised, says Yogi on 100 days of his govt

All the targets the Bharatiya Janata Party promised to achieve within 100 days of returning to power in Uttar Pradesh have been fulfilled, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday while announcing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Bundelkhand Expressway to the people on July 12.

“We did what we promised. We have achieved all our targets set for the first 100 days,” Adityanath said at a media briefing. “I am sure our ministerial colleagues will achieve targets set for the future in a time-bound manner.”

A short film highlighting the achievements of the state government was screened at the event organised at Lok Bhavan in the state capital. Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were present on the occasion.

The state government, following its swearing-in on March 25, had set multiple targets for the first 100 days, six months, one year, two years and five years. The government has implemented 97 out of 130 promises listed in the BJP’s Sankalp Patra (manifesto) ahead of the assembly elections earlier this year.

“The remaining 33 promises, too, will be implemented in the next two years,” Adityanath said. “A target to provide 10,000 jobs in 100 days was set and the same has been achieved.”

The 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway is one of important projects of the Adityanath government. It connects with UP’s Bundelkhand region with Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Etawah. The chief minister said the expressway will bring about development to the backward region of Bundelkhand.

Adityanath listed his party’s electoral wins in recent months, from assembly, council and local body polls to the by-elections to the Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats, and said while the BJP was setting new records of victory, the opposition Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party were getting nowhere. “This is for the first time that the Congress is without any member in the legislative council,” he pointed out.

He also listed his government’s achievements, including implementation of e-vidhan to make proceedings of the state legislature paperless, a portal for pensioners, action against the mafia, and removal or lowering of volume of 120,000 loudspeakers in the state.

“Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh faced a crisis of identity. The state has the potential of becoming the growth engine of India and would have to play an important role in India becoming a $5 trillion economy,” said Adityanath. “In the first few days itself, the Uttar Pradesh government worked out targets by dividing departments into 10 important sectors to make the state a $1 trillion economy in five years.”

The chief minister also referred to the formation of 18 groups of ministers, saying the groups of ministers were touring and camping in 18 divisions to oversee implementation of schemes. “Every group of ministers has covered at least two divisions till now,” he said.

The total property confiscated in the past five years amounted to ₹2,925 crore, including ₹844 crore worth of properties of the mafia that have been confiscated in the past 100 days, he said. He thanked Modi for distributing products from the state’s ODOP (One District, One Product) scheme as gift to heads of G7 nations recently.

The Congress, however, criticised the state for making tall claims. It may distribute scrolls of paper about its “false” achievements, but promises remain “unfulfilled”, Congress general secretary leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

“Farmers dying by suicide due to bribery; 10,000 vacancies promised, only 940 recruitments done; people upset due to power cuts; promises made to women and farmers also not fulfilled,” the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi.

The “deceptive business of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has destroyed the state”, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

