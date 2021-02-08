Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, on Monday, said that if the central government could form a law assuring the minimum support price (MSP), it would be beneficial for all the farmers of the country. He also mentioned that the farmers are being “looted” by the traders because of the absence of such a law.

“When did we say that MSP is ending? We said that a law should be formed on MSP. If such a law is formed, all the farmers of the country will be benefitted. Right now, there is no law on MSP and the farmers are looted by traders,” the leader of the BKU was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Tikait’s comments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier on Monday, assured that the minimum support price scheme will continue in the future in India and the mandis in the nation would be modernised, during his speech in the Upper House of Parliament. “MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future. Affordable ration for the poor will continue. Mandis will be modernised," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also said that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has been making changes in the agriculture sector since 2014, aimed at improving the lives of the farmers. “NDA's other schemes also help farmers. For example- the PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana). When the road connectivity improves, it enables the produce of the farmers to reach distant places. There are efforts like Kisan Rail too. The need of the hour is to improve the lives of the small farmers,” he said.

Alongside repeal of the three farm laws, assurance on MSP has been one of the major demands by the farmers and unions protesting at the Delhi borders. Despite the central government’s offer to suspend the farm laws for a period of 18 months during the tenth round of talks, the farmers have rigidly pressed for the complete repeal of the three farm laws.