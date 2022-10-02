Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'We embarked on battle with the very ideology that killed Mahatma Gandhi': Rahul Gandhi

'We embarked on battle with the very ideology that killed Mahatma Gandhi': Rahul Gandhi

india news
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 02:30 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi, who visited a Khadi Gramodyaga Kendra in Karnataka's Badanavalu, said amid the politics of violence and lies, the Congress's ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will spread a message of “ahimsa and 'swaraj”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Khadi Gramodyog, Badanavalu, in Karnataka on Sunday, (PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary and said while it is convenient for those in power to appropriate the legacy of the “Father of the Nation”, it is difficult to walk in his footsteps.

Rahul Gandhi also said amid the politics of violence and lies, the Congress's ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will spread a message of “ahimsa and 'swaraj”.

Rahul Gandhi visited a Khadi Gramodyaga Kendra in Karnataka's Badanavalu where Mahatma Gandhi had visited in 1927.

"We remember and pay our respects to that great son of India. Our remembering is made more poignant by the fact that we are on the 25th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a padyatra in which we are walking his path of ahimsa, unity, equality and justice," the former Congress leader said in a statement.

"Just as Gandhiji fought the British Raj, we ... (have) embarked on a battle with the very ideology that killed Gandhi. This ideology has delivered inequality, divisiveness and the erosion of our hard-won freedoms in the past eight years. Against this politics of himsa (violence) and 'asatya' (lies), the Bharat Jodo Yatra will spread the message of Ahimsa and Swaraj from Kanyakumari to Kashmir," he added.

The former Congress president said the ideology that killed Gandhi has delivered inequality, divisiveness and erosion of hard-won freedoms in the last eight years.

Rahul Gandhi said the Congress's yatra is the quiet and determined voice of the Indian people against the politics of fear, hatred and division.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi offered a floral tribute to the Gandhi statue at Khadi Gramodyog followed by a prayer meeting.

"With Gandhi 'topi' on his head, Bapu's values in his heart and intention to unite India, Rahul Gandhi along with other participants of Bharat Jodo Yatra visited Khadi Village Industries at Badnavalu in memory of Bapu on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti," tweeted Congress.

Gandhi also met women weavers and talked about their experiences and challenges at work. He undertook a tree plantation by Bharat Yatris Khadi Garmodyog, Badanavalu.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
rahul gandhi mahatma gandhi gandhi jayanti
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP