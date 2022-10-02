'We embarked on battle with the very ideology that killed Mahatma Gandhi': Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary and said while it is convenient for those in power to appropriate the legacy of the “Father of the Nation”, it is difficult to walk in his footsteps.

Rahul Gandhi also said amid the politics of violence and lies, the Congress's ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will spread a message of “ahimsa and 'swaraj”.

Rahul Gandhi visited a Khadi Gramodyaga Kendra in Karnataka's Badanavalu where Mahatma Gandhi had visited in 1927.

"We remember and pay our respects to that great son of India. Our remembering is made more poignant by the fact that we are on the 25th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a padyatra in which we are walking his path of ahimsa, unity, equality and justice," the former Congress leader said in a statement.

"Just as Gandhiji fought the British Raj, we ... (have) embarked on a battle with the very ideology that killed Gandhi. This ideology has delivered inequality, divisiveness and the erosion of our hard-won freedoms in the past eight years. Against this politics of himsa (violence) and 'asatya' (lies), the Bharat Jodo Yatra will spread the message of Ahimsa and Swaraj from Kanyakumari to Kashmir," he added.

The former Congress president said the ideology that killed Gandhi has delivered inequality, divisiveness and erosion of hard-won freedoms in the last eight years.

Rahul Gandhi said the Congress's yatra is the quiet and determined voice of the Indian people against the politics of fear, hatred and division.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi offered a floral tribute to the Gandhi statue at Khadi Gramodyog followed by a prayer meeting.

"With Gandhi 'topi' on his head, Bapu's values in his heart and intention to unite India, Rahul Gandhi along with other participants of Bharat Jodo Yatra visited Khadi Village Industries at Badnavalu in memory of Bapu on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti," tweeted Congress.

Gandhi also met women weavers and talked about their experiences and challenges at work. He undertook a tree plantation by Bharat Yatris Khadi Garmodyog, Badanavalu.

(With inputs from agencies)

