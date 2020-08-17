e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘We enforce policies without regard to anyone’s political affiliation’: Facebook

‘We enforce policies without regard to anyone’s political affiliation’: Facebook

The Facebook official also said that the company is making progress on enforcing and conducting regular audits of its process to ensure fairness and accuracy.

india Updated: Aug 17, 2020 10:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Facebook Inc. logo is seen.
File photo: Facebook Inc. logo is seen. (ANI)
         

Amid political slugfest involving social media giant Facebook, a company spokesperson has said that the platform “prohibits hate speech and content that incites violence. “We enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone’s political position/party affiliation,” the spokesperson added as reported by news agency ANI.

The official also said that the company is making progress on enforcing and conducting regular audits of its processes to ensure fairness and accuracy.

 Also read: Political slugfest over Facebook intensifies

This comes a day after Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP and its ideological parent the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) control Facebook and WhatsApp in India.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, “They spread fake news and hatred through it and use it to influence the electorate. Finally, the American media has come out with the truth about Facebook”. His tweet also contained snippets of media reports.

Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted out saying, “The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology would certainly wish to hear from @Facebook about these reports & what they propose to do about hate-speech in India”.

Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Praveen Chakravarty and Rohan Gupta, demanded the creation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to look into the matter.

 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has categorically denied the allegations.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Gandhi and replied to his tweet saying, “Losers who cannot influence people even in their own party keep cribbing that the entire world is controlled by BJP & RSS. You were caught red-handed in alliance with Cambridge Analytica & Facebook to weaponise data before the elections & now have the gall to question us?”

tags
htsmartcast
top news
India and Nepal to hold high-level meeting today amid border row
India and Nepal to hold high-level meeting today amid border row
‘We enforce policies without regard to anyone’s political affiliation’: Facebook
‘We enforce policies without regard to anyone’s political affiliation’: Facebook
People recovered from Covid-19 protected from virus, finds study
People recovered from Covid-19 protected from virus, finds study
LIVE: China grants country’s first Covid-19 vaccine patent to CanSino
LIVE: China grants country’s first Covid-19 vaccine patent to CanSino
India’s Covid-19 tally surges over 2.64 million, recoveries cross 1.9 million
India’s Covid-19 tally surges over 2.64 million, recoveries cross 1.9 million
Sabarimala temple reopens for monthly prayers, devotees barred due to Covid-19
Sabarimala temple reopens for monthly prayers, devotees barred due to Covid-19
‘Dhoni, Yuvi changed the concept of chasing in ODIs’: Agarkar
‘Dhoni, Yuvi changed the concept of chasing in ODIs’: Agarkar
India to hold key Covid vaccine meet today, likely to discuss pricing & procurement
India to hold key Covid vaccine meet today, likely to discuss pricing & procurement
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In