‘We feel a sense of danger’: Indian-origin woman in Israel on Hamas attacks

A woman of Indian origin, currently residing in Israel, described the aftermath of a missile attack that struck the city of Ashkelon amid the country's ongoing war with the Hamas on Tuesday. Despite the damage caused by the attack, she expressed confidence in the country's military and said that Israel is their home, where they wish to live peacefully.

Ilana Nagaukar, an Indian-origin woman in Israel, explained the aftermath of a missile attack that struck the city of Ashkelon on Tuesday.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Ilana Nagaukar explained, “Yesterday, a missile struck here, resulting in vehicle fires and a power outage in nearby buildings. We feel a sense of danger, but we maintain our faith in our army. This is our home, and we have no intention of leaving. We want to continue living here in peace.”

During her account of the attack, she showed the precise location where the missile had landed in a video. She also mentioned that her residential building sustained damage, with broken windows and doors, and a damaged car could be seen in the video shared by ANI.

What's happening in Israel?

On the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah (Saturday), terrorist group Hamas launched an unprecendented attack on Israel, in an assault that came 50 years after the outbreak of the 1973 Yom Kippur War. The terror group fired thousands of rockets from Gaza into Israel and used explosives and bulldozers to breach the security fence surrounding the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

Hamas militants stormed Israel using various means such as motorbikes, pickup trucks, motorized gliders, and speed boats, targeting cities like Ashkelon, Ofakim, and Sderot.

In response, Israel on Sunday declared war on Hamas and initiated a series of airstrikes on the group's positions. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant imposed a “complete siege” on Gaza, leading to disruptions in essential supplies like electricity, food, water, and gas.

The Israeli military amassed tens of thousands of troops and heavy armor near Gaza and mobilised 300,000 reservists for a campaign known as "Swords of Iron." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to reduce Hamas hideouts in Gaza to rubble, a territory home to 2.3 million people under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade for over 15 years.

Israeli airstrikes continued in Gaza on Tuesday, with reports of restored control over the border and evacuations of communities near the frontier.

Meanwhile, Hamas launched a barrage of rockets at Ashkelon on Tuesday, bypassing Israeli air defenses and hitting a residential area.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in a significant loss of life on both sides, with over 900 casualties in Israel and at least 830 people, including 140 children, killed in the fighting between Israel and various terror groups in the Gaza Strip.

(With inputs from agencies)

