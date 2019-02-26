‘We feel proud’: Wife of soldier killed in Pulwama attack welcomes IAF air strike

The family of Havaldar VV Vasanth Kumar, killed in the Pulwama terror attack, has welcomed the Indian air strike on terror camp in Pakistan.

“What had to be done has been done by India. We feel proud,” Sheena, widow of Vasanth Kumar, said and added her two children were too young to understand what had happened today.

Kumar’s brother Sajeevan said even though they didn’t want anyone to face the consequences of a war, they were indeed proud of India’s retaliation.

“Our biggest weakness is our patience and it has been tested too much by Pakistan. When we heard the news of today’s attack, we all had mixed emotions. There was a tinge of sadness, but we also felt proud that the country has risen to avenge the loss of my brother. We felt happy that India has hit back at those who took away my brother,” Sajeevan told IANS.

The Kerala government has announced a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh, a house, a government job and free education for the deceased havaldar’s children.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 19:57 IST