We focus on welfarism, not freebies: BJP to EC

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeks to empower voters and enhance their capacity for their overall development, and not merely focus on short-term measures such as freebies to allure voters ahead of elections, the party has told the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The BJP’s statement was in response to a letter sent by ECI to all recognised political parties earlier this month, seeking their suggestions on a proposal to amend the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and requiring parties to furnish details of “financial implications” of promises made in election manifestos.

The proposal also sought details of “ways and means” to finance the poll promises if a party was elected to power. The ECI had sought a response from political parties on the matter by October 19.

In its letter to the ECI, the BJP said it maintains a distinction between freebies and welfare measures and considers the former as means to allure voters, a party functionary aware of the details said on condition of anonymity.

The BJP also conveyed that welfarism is a policy intervention aimed at inclusive growth, the functionary added.

“The party told the ECI that announcements such as providing affordable housing and free ration cannot be compared to sops such as providing free units of electricity,” the functionary said.

Housing is a basic requirement and providing a house is a one-time affair, the party said. Similarly, distribution of free food grains that began during the Covid-19 pandemic was a way to ensure people did not go hungry during the concerned period, it added.

The BJP also told the poll body that it has no objections to the proposal requiring political parties to submit details of financial viability of their poll promises, the functionary said.

The ECI’s letter to political parties earlier this month came amid a raging debate on freebies to woo voters and welfare schemes to uplift the poor.

Prime Minister Modi’s remarks on ‘revdi’ culture in July triggered the debate on freebies and also led to a political slugfest between the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

While the BJP has attacked opposition parties, particularly the AAP, over announcements of sops such as free power, it defended its own announcements on the grounds that they are welfare measures to empower the poor and the needy.

The AAP, in return, accused the BJP of opposing free facilities in order to benefit “its super-rich friends”.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court is hearing a petition challenging promises of “irrational freebies” by political parties ahead of elections. It has observed that the issue concerning freebies is an important one and requires debate.

