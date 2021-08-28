'We have to save our children': AIIMS doctor weighs in on Delhi schools reopening

After the Delhi government announced the reopening of schools in a phased manner, medical experts have highlighted the need to treat children as unvaccinated individuals once they start attending schools. Dr Navneet Wig, AIIMS, said that though children are fed up at home, it is important to look at the risks of attending schools as well, reported news agency ANI.

“We have to weigh the pros and cons. We know that children are fed up at home. But we have to look at risks as well. These children are not vaccinated. Once they go to school, we have to treat them as unvaccinated individuals,” ANI quoted Wig as saying.

In the wake of a decline in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday said schools, colleges, and other educational institutes can resume physical classes in a phased manner, starting September 1. Addressing a press conference at the Delhi secretariat, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia assured that no student will be forced to attend physical classes.

"Social distancing should be strictly followed and no student will be forced to come to the school. Consent of parents will be essential for students to come. If parents do not permit, then students will not be forced to come, they will not be considered absent either," said Sisodia.

On Friday, the Delhi government said in a health bulletin that 46 fresh infections and no additional deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 0.06%. As the test positivity rate remained less than 1% for 89 days, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to allow schools to reopen from September 1 in a phased manner.

Dr Wig said stressed the need to keep balance and ensure the test positivity rate remains less than 0.5% while allowing children to attend schools for their physical and mental health, reported ANI.

“We have to save our children. Respiratory hygiene, cleanliness, masks should be ensured in schools,” the doctor added.