‘We modernised NDRF’: PM Modi confers Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabhandan Puraskars

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conferred the ‘Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars’ on the occasion of ‘Parakram Diwas,’ the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose. The awards were conferred for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, as the nation observed the 125th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter.

PK Tiwari, Commandant, 8th battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) received the honour for the year 2019. For 2020, Uttarakhand's Disaster Mitigation and Management Centre and KM Singh, a former director general of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), received the award.

The Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society (SEEDS) and Dr Rajendra Kumar Bhandari shared the award for 2021. Meanwhile, the awardees for the current year were the Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management (GIDM) and Professor Vinod Kumar Sharma.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi hit out at previous governments, who, he said, tasked the agriculture department with disaster management, adding that even international agencies lauded his government for its initiatives in this sector. “We have laid emphasis on reform as well as on relief, rescue and rehabilitation. We modernised the NDRF, expanded it across the country. Space technology and other best possible practices have been adopted for planning and management,” remarked PM Modi.

Instituted to recognise and honour contributions in the field of disaster management, the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar (literally SC Bose disaster management awards) are announced annually on January 23, the birth anniversary of Bose.

This award is given in two categories--individual and institution. For an institution, it carries with it a cash prize of ₹51 lakh, while an individual gets ₹5 lakh and a certificate.