...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

We remain engaged on this development: MEA on reports Nepal may impose customs duty on goods

We remain engaged on this development: MEA on reports Nepal may impose customs duty on goods

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 12:05 am IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, Amid reports that Nepal may soon impose customs duty on goods carried by people travelling from India to that country, the MEA on Thursday said New Delhi remains engaged with Kathmandu on this development.

We remain engaged on this development: MEA on reports Nepal may impose customs duty on goods

Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said this in response to a query during his weekly media briefing here.

"We've also seen some reports about enforcement by Nepalese authorities of pre-existing provision that outlines collection of customs duty from cross-border travellers in case they carry items which are purchased in India of course, and which have a value of over 100 Nepali rupees," he said.

"We understand that the government of Nepal has taken this step primarily with the intent to curb informal trade and smuggling. We have also seen a statement by a senior Nepalese official stating that civilians carrying personal goods or household goods will not be obstructed. We remain engaged on these developments," Jaiswal said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
goods india nepal new delhi
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Home / India News / We remain engaged on this development: MEA on reports Nepal may impose customs duty on goods
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.